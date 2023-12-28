Elderly man killed, 2 teens seriously injured in rural Alberta crash

One man was killed and two 15-year-old teenagers were flown to hospital after a two-vehicle crash east of Edmonton Thursday morning.
It happened before 11:45 a.m. on Township Road 500 and Range Road 170 near the village of Ryley, Alta., which is about 85 kilometres east of Edmonton.
Tofield RCMP responded and found a 71-year-old man, a resident of Flagstaff County, dead.
There were two 15-year-old youths in the second vehicle. They were taken by ambulance and STARS to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.
The collision is being investigated. A cause has not yet been determined.
