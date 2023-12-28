Menu

Traffic

Elderly man killed, 2 teens seriously injured in rural Alberta crash

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 9:25 pm
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. Mounties in central Alberta say one of their officers has been charged with theft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Mounties in central Alberta say one of their officers has been charged with theft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
One man was killed and two 15-year-old teenagers were flown to hospital after a two-vehicle crash east of Edmonton Thursday morning.

It happened before 11:45 a.m. on Township Road 500 and Range Road 170 near the village of Ryley, Alta., which is about 85 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Tofield RCMP responded and found a 71-year-old man, a resident of Flagstaff County, dead.

There were two 15-year-old youths in the second vehicle. They were taken by ambulance and STARS to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

The collision is being investigated. A cause has not yet been determined.

Fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash claims life of Leduc mother
