Elderly man killed, 2 teens seriously injured in rural Alberta crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man was killed and two 15-year-old teenagers were flown to hospital after a two-vehicle crash east of Edmonton Thursday morning.

It happened before 11:45 a.m. on Township Road 500 and Range Road 170 near the village of Ryley, Alta., which is about 85 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Tofield RCMP responded and found a 71-year-old man, a resident of Flagstaff County, dead.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There were two 15-year-old youths in the second vehicle. They were taken by ambulance and STARS to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

The collision is being investigated. A cause has not yet been determined.