Share

Crime

Regina police charge teenage boy following bear spray incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 12:56 pm
Regina police car
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after members of the Regina Police Service responded to a report of a weapons offence involving bear spray. File/ Global News
Police have charged a 17-year-old boy following a report of a weapons offence.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to the call at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, to the 2300 block of Dewdney Avenue. Police said they were told a male had deployed bear spray on multiple people.

“Police arrived and found two people under the effects of contact with bear spray,” the RPS stated in a release.

“A young male was seen leaving the area on foot and was taken into custody. A search of the male revealed a can of bear spray and an identification document belonging to another person. The male was identified and found to be in breach of court-ordered conditions of good behavior and curfew.”

The accused, who cannot be named in keeping with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with disposition and identity fraud.

The accused was remanded and made his first appearance on these charges on Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

