3 officers injured, 2 bitten by suspect, during arrest of intoxicated woman: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is facing charges after three officers were injured during her arrest in Caledon.

On Dec. 31, 2023, OPP said they were called to Highway 50 near Highway 9 for reports of an intoxicated person throwing bottles at cars and people while standing in the middle of the road. A dog was also with the woman who had allegedly bit another person who had stopped to try to help, police said.

When officers arrived, police said they were faced with a “combative individual.” During the arrest, police said three officers were injured and two were bitten by the woman.

The officers suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

There was also an “aggressive dog” with the woman, police said. The dog was secured with the help of Caledon Animal Services.

A 29-year-old woman from Loretto has been charged with mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and public intoxication.

Due to the dog bite prior to officers arriving, police said Caledon bylaw enforcement will be investigating.