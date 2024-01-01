Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect believed to have injured 2 men in random Edmonton stabbings

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 3:15 pm
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year's Eve, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year's Eve, 2023. Courtesy: Edmonton Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are trying to identify the suspect in two random stabbings that sent a 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old man to hospital on New Year’s Eve — both in critical condition.

In a news release Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said investigators believe the same person is responsible for both “random violent attacks.”

The first happened at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday near 111th Avenue and 96th Street. A man, 63, was walking in the area when a man he didn’t know came up to him and stabbed him, police said. Officers responded and found the victim with “significant injuries.” Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital in critical condition.

About 20 minutes later, another man, 45, was standing at the Kingsway Transit Centre with his adult son, when a man came up to him and stabbed him, the EPS said. The suspect ran away, heading south towards downtown. The victim was treated and taken to hospital — also in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year's Eve, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year’s Eve, 2023. Courtesy: Edmonton Police
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year's Eve, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year’s Eve, 2023. Courtesy: Edmonton Police
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year's Eve, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year’s Eve, 2023. Courtesy: Edmonton Police

The EPS released photos from surveillance footage at the Kingsway Transit Centre that show the suspect, hoping the public can help identify him. Police believe the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a green backpack at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the EPS at (780) 423-4567.

Click to play video: '‘On the ground within seconds’: Kingsway Mall shooting victim on violent incident'
‘On the ground within seconds’: Kingsway Mall shooting victim on violent incident
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices