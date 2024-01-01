Police seek suspect believed to have injured 2 men in random Edmonton stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are trying to identify the suspect in two random stabbings that sent a 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old man to hospital on New Year’s Eve — both in critical condition.

In a news release Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said investigators believe the same person is responsible for both “random violent attacks.”

The first happened at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday near 111th Avenue and 96th Street. A man, 63, was walking in the area when a man he didn’t know came up to him and stabbed him, police said. Officers responded and found the victim with “significant injuries.” Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital in critical condition.

About 20 minutes later, another man, 45, was standing at the Kingsway Transit Centre with his adult son, when a man came up to him and stabbed him, the EPS said. The suspect ran away, heading south towards downtown. The victim was treated and taken to hospital — also in critical condition.

View image in full screen Investigators are releasing surveillance images of the male suspect taken at the Kingsway Transit Centre following the assault in Edmonton on New Year’s Eve, 2023. Courtesy: Edmonton Police

The EPS released photos from surveillance footage at the Kingsway Transit Centre that show the suspect, hoping the public can help identify him. Police believe the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a green backpack at the time.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the EPS at (780) 423-4567.