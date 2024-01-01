Charges pending after 3 people found with apparent stab wounds: Edmonton police

Charges are pending against two suspects after three injured people were found on a central Edmonton street on Sunday with “what appeared to be stab wounds,” according to police.
In an email issued late Sunday night, a police spokesperson said police officers passing by 101st Street and 107th Avenue were flagged down by someone just before 4 p.m.
“Upon arrival, police found three injured individuals on the street,” the spokesperson said. “It was reported to police that two males, aged 57 and 45, were involved in a physical altercation involving knives.
“The two males were treated and transported to hospital with serious injuries.”
The third person officers found at the scene was a 33-year-old woman who police said was also taken to hospital. Her injuries were considered to be minor.
