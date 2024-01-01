Charges pending after 3 people found with apparent stab wounds: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending against two suspects after three injured people were found on a central Edmonton street on Sunday with “what appeared to be stab wounds,” according to police.

In an email issued late Sunday night, a police spokesperson said police officers passing by 101st Street and 107th Avenue were flagged down by someone just before 4 p.m.

View image in full screen In an email issued late Sunday night, an Edmonton police spokesperson said police officers passing by 101st Street and 107th Avenue were flagged down by someone just before 4 p.m. Three injured people were found. Global News

“Upon arrival, police found three injured individuals on the street,” the spokesperson said. “It was reported to police that two males, aged 57 and 45, were involved in a physical altercation involving knives.

“The two males were treated and transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

The third person officers found at the scene was a 33-year-old woman who police said was also taken to hospital. Her injuries were considered to be minor.