B.C.’s first baby of 2024 born in New Westminster

B.C.’s first baby of 2024 has arrived, and she is nothing if not prompt.

Born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and weighing six pounds 14 ounces, Taylor Stutsky arrived at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Interior Health welcomed its first baby of the year at 12:40 a.m. Navy Shae came into the world at Kelowna General Hospital, weighing seven pounds seven ounces.

Ferguson "Gus" Kenneth Ouellet Mitchell was Vancouver Island Health Authority's first baby of 2024. Vancouver Island Health Authority

Shortly after, Northern Health welcomed the region’s newest resident. Baby Holland was born at 1:04 a.m. at University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George to parents Amy and Jaden Janzen. The little girl weighed six pounds, eight ounces.

A little over an hour later, parents Nadia and Alex welcomed Ferguson “Gus” Kenneth Ouellet Mitchell at Victoria General Hospital in the Vancouver Island Health Authority. Gus was born at 2:06 a.m. and weighed seven pounds and eight ounces. The health authority says his parents and big sister are thrilled.

Vancouver Coastal Health has yet to announce the region’s first child of 2024.