Fire

One person dead following New Year’s Day house fire in South Surrey

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 1:44 pm
Firefighters attend a house fire in South Surrey on Jan. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Firefighters attend a house fire in South Surrey on Jan. 1, 2024. One person was found deceased in the home. Shane MacKichan
One person died and a several more were hurt after fire ripped through a home in South Surrey on New Year’s Day.

Surrey RCMP says it received reports of a fire at a home near the corner of 144 Street and 26 Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Surrey Fire Services (SFS) has confirmed firefighters rescued three people off a balcony.

One person was found dead inside the home.

SFS says 10 people were treated on scene and six were taken to hospital for minor injuries or smoke inhalation.

RCMP and SFS are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses. At this point, SFS says there is no indication the fire was malicious or that fireworks were involved.

Police had closed a section of 144 Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2024-125.

