Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

London, Ont. mayor releases 2024 New Year’s Honour List

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2024 12:14 pm
London City Hall as seen June 14, 2017. View image in full screen
London City Hall as seen June 14, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London Mayor Josh Morgan has released the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating members of the community in several categories of achievement.

The list is aimed at recognizing the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in the city.

The 2024 honourees are:

  • Jennifer Williams – Accessibility
  • Don Pollock – Age Friendly
  • Audrey Cooper – Arts
  • Bill Brady – Distinguished Londoner
  • Brian Harris – Distinguished Londoner
  • Evelyn Chertkow – Distinguished Londoner
  • Sheilah Hogarth – Distinguished Londoner
  • Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) – Distinguished Londoner
  • Rumina Morris – Diversity and Race Relations
  • Diane Szoller – Environment
  • Jason Hick – Heritage
  • Jenna Rose Sands – Humanitarianism
  • Jamie Walls – Safety and Crime Prevention
  • Vito Frijia – Sports
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The New Years Honour List is an exciting opportunity to recognize the inspiring achievements made by members of the London community,” Morgan saikd. “Each honouree has made a significant contribution to the mosaic of our city.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Mayor’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with categories added in 1989.

In 2019, city council added a “Distinguished Londoner” category to recognize those who’ve made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration or acts of good will by giving back to our city.”

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices