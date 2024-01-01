London, Ont. mayor releases 2024 New Year’s Honour List

Send this page to someone via email

London Mayor Josh Morgan has released the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating members of the community in several categories of achievement.

The list is aimed at recognizing the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in the city.

The 2024 honourees are:

Jennifer Williams – Accessibility

Don Pollock – Age Friendly

Audrey Cooper – Arts

Bill Brady – Distinguished Londoner

Brian Harris – Distinguished Londoner

Evelyn Chertkow – Distinguished Londoner

Sheilah Hogarth – Distinguished Londoner

Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) – Distinguished Londoner

Rumina Morris – Diversity and Race Relations

Diane Szoller – Environment

Jason Hick – Heritage

Jenna Rose Sands – Humanitarianism

Jamie Walls – Safety and Crime Prevention

Vito Frijia – Sports

“The New Years Honour List is an exciting opportunity to recognize the inspiring achievements made by members of the London community,” Morgan saikd. “Each honouree has made a significant contribution to the mosaic of our city.”

The Mayor’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with categories added in 1989.

In 2019, city council added a “Distinguished Londoner” category to recognize those who’ve made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration or acts of good will by giving back to our city.”