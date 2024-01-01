London, Ont. mayor releases 2024 New Year’s Honour List

London Mayor Josh Morgan has released the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating members of the community in several categories of achievement.
The list is aimed at recognizing the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in the city.
The 2024 honourees are:
- Jennifer Williams – Accessibility
- Don Pollock – Age Friendly
- Audrey Cooper – Arts
- Bill Brady – Distinguished Londoner
- Brian Harris – Distinguished Londoner
- Evelyn Chertkow – Distinguished Londoner
- Sheilah Hogarth – Distinguished Londoner
- Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) – Distinguished Londoner
- Rumina Morris – Diversity and Race Relations
- Diane Szoller – Environment
- Jason Hick – Heritage
- Jenna Rose Sands – Humanitarianism
- Jamie Walls – Safety and Crime Prevention
- Vito Frijia – Sports
“The New Years Honour List is an exciting opportunity to recognize the inspiring achievements made by members of the London community,” Morgan saikd. “Each honouree has made a significant contribution to the mosaic of our city.”
The Mayor’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with categories added in 1989.
In 2019, city council added a “Distinguished Londoner” category to recognize those who’ve made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration or acts of good will by giving back to our city.”
