Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking for Grinch who cut down community Christmas tree

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 5:28 pm
Kenora residents woke up Dec. 31, 2023 to find someone felled the city's Christmas tree overnight. View image in full screen
Kenora residents woke up Dec. 31, 2023 to find someone felled the city's Christmas tree overnight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kenora, Ont., residents woke up New Year’s Eve morning to a troubling sight. Sometime over night, the city’s massive Christmas tree on Main Street had been felled.

Kenora Mayor Andrew Poirier said the community was gripped by shock, sadness and anger.

“We’re trying to figure out how something so heinous and stupid would have been done to our Christmas tree,” he told Global News. “It took a lot of gumption to do that.”

Community pages on social media were filled with outrage and calls for police to find and charge the Grinch-like perpetrator.“Whoever cut the Christmas tree down… I hope you’re properly punished,” wrote Tyler Robb.“I think this is a first but I’m not surprised based on what has happened to Kenora,” wrote Darlene Fontaine-Davidson
Community pages on social media were filled with outrage and calls for police to find and charge the Grinch-like perpetrator.“Whoever cut the Christmas tree down… I hope you’re properly punished,” wrote Tyler Robb.“I think this is a first but I’m not surprised based on what has happened to Kenora,” wrote Darlene Fontaine-Davidson.

Kenora OPP say they were made aware of the mischief just after 11 p.m. Saturday. An investigation is underway and they’re looking for witnesses or others with first-hand information.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of video cameras in our downtown,” Poirier said. “Hopefully, they’re caught and prosecuted and justice prevails.”

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

City crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up the mess and removing the tree.

The Main Street Christmas tree is a decades-long tradition in the city, located 200 kilometres east of Winnipeg. The mayor says roadwork years ago considered the tree, and hydro was built in to make sure the tree would shine bright downtown each year.

Courtesy Upriver Media Kenora’s Christmas tree seen here earlier in December. Someone overnight Dec. 30 or early on the 31 took a chainsaw to the beloved tree. View image in full screen
Courtesy Upriver Media Kenora’s Christmas tree seen here earlier in December. Someone overnight Dec. 30 or early on the 31 took a chainsaw to the beloved tree.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices