Canada

SIU clears London, Ont., officers in man’s drug overdose while in police cells

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2023 2:58 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit concluded there was "no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s overdose.". Global News
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London, Ont., police in a case involving a man who overdosed on drugs while in police custody.

On Sept. 1, police arrest a 31-year-old man was arrested and, during a search, seized a glass pipe.

The man was taken to the police station and placed in a cell.

Sometime during the process, the man reportedly ingested some fentanyl that he had reportedly concealed. He was administered Narcan and rushed to hospital where he eventually recovered.

The SIU concluded that there’s “no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s overdose,” according to a press release.

More cocaine is being used in Canada amid drug overdose crisis: StatCan
Trending Now
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

