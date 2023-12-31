Menu

Canada

Regina police, Sask. coroner investigating NYE death on 4th Avenue

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 12:54 pm
regina police service vehicle
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroner Service are investigating a death reported in the early hours of Dec. 31. File / Global News
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Regina Police are investigating a death on the 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Police were called to the area at 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 31, following a report of a deceased male.

Upon arrival officers located the body of an adult male and confirmed the death.

A coroner was then requested and the area was secured with the help of additional police resources.

RPS is asking anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

