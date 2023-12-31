Regina police, Sask. coroner investigating NYE death on 4th Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Regina Police are investigating a death on the 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Police were called to the area at 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 31, following a report of a deceased male.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Upon arrival officers located the body of an adult male and confirmed the death.

A coroner was then requested and the area was secured with the help of additional police resources.

RPS is asking anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).