Winnipeg police searching for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are searching for a man who went missing earlier in the week.

Allan Chlopcki, 68, was last seen in the area of Marion Street and Tache Avenue on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say he was reported missing since the afternoon.

He is described as 5’10” with a thin build, short blonde and a grey beard.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250