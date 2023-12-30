Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police searching for missing man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 6:27 pm
Allan Chlopcki, 68.
Allan Chlopcki, 68. Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say they are searching for a man who went missing earlier in the week.

Allan Chlopcki, 68, was last seen in the area of Marion Street and Tache Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say he was reported missing since the afternoon.

He is described as 5’10” with a thin build, short blonde and a grey beard.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250

