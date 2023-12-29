Food delivery worker stabbed while intervening in B.C. robbery says he’d do it again

Send this page to someone via email

One of two bystanders stabbed after intervening in a robbery attempt in Vancouver’s Olympic Village on Boxing Day arrived in Canada less than four months ago — but said he didn’t hesitate to put his life on the line to stop the suspect from getting away.

“It was just heat of the moment,” Meraj Ahmed told Global News in an interview Friday. “That I need to do something there so that he cannot escape from there and he needs to be arrested.”

The international student, 27, moved to Vancouver from Bangladesh in September to attend University Canada West for his Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Ahmed works several nights a week for DoorDash and had just finished a delivery around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 26 when he said he heard someone shouting for help and saw another person, a suspect, running to a taxi.

Ahmed said he and another DoorDash delivery employee closed the door of the cab to prevent the suspect from getting in, before the man pulled a knife.

“The other [DoorDash delivery] person was trying to grab him, then he stabbed in his back this person and tried to run away,” he said.

Ahmed said he immediately gave chase, which led to an altercation with the suspect.

“When I tried to grab him, he pushed me with his knife so I tried to defend myself using my left hand, and it cut my hand, my tendon was cut.”

Although he was bleeding from a stab wound, Ahmed said he couldn’t feel pain yet and continued chasing the suspect before another bystander jumped in and pushed the suspect to the side of the road on Walter Hardwick Avenue near Salt Street.

“I just jumped over him on his back and just pushed him down so that he cannot move,” recalled Ahmed.

The pair held the suspect down until police arrived.

Sheldon Ilbegi-Asli, 21, was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Ilbegi-Asli is accused of pepper spraying a Facebook Marketplace seller and trying to steal an expensive computer graphics card before Ahmed, the other driver and the third bystander intervened.

“We should not do this kind of deal alone,” said Ahmed of online buy and sell exchanges in public places.

Ahmed warns online buyers and sellers not just to meet in public places with surveillance cameras, but to bring friends or family members as backup.

“Believe your instinct, if it feels bad, if something is wrong, don’t do that [deal],” he said.

Ahmed had surgery on his left hand Thursday and will be off work for at least four weeks as he receives physiotherapy to regain full use of his tendon.

Ilbegi-Asli remains in custody with a bail hearing set to resume on Tues. Jan. 2 in B.C. Provincial Court. Crown counsel is seeking his continued detention.

The suspect’s family told Global News on Thursday that Ilbegi-Asli had been struggling with substance use and deteriorating mental health before his father passed away in November.

Ahmed would like to see the suspect get the help he needs, but believes he should stay in custody if he’s a danger to the public.

“He is not safe for the people outside,” Ahmed told Global News.

Earlier this week, Vancouver police commended the actions of both drivers who intervened and the bystander.

“Without the quick thinking without the decisiveness of the food delivery workers and the third bystander, this suspect would almost certainly have got away,” Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News on Dec. 27.

Ahmed said he also received a call from Vancouver’s mayor on Thursday, and said Ken Sim was very appreciative and supportive of his actions to detain the suspect.

Still, Ahmed said this incident has made him homesick for his family overseas.

He has dreams of opening his own restaurant once he finishes his MBA, and also wants to bring his wife, mother and three-year-old daughter to Canada.

Meantime, Ahmed said he wouldn’t hesitate to step in again, if needed.

“I don’t consider myself as a hero,” said Ahmed. “I think it’s my responsibility to prevent this kind of crime.”