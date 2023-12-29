Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man charged with drug trafficking after 6-month investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 2:10 pm
On Dec. 21, after the seizure of electronic devices, 60-year-old Randolph Letwiniuk from Saskatoon was charged with the trafficking and possession of cocaine and hydromorphone, as well as several firearms-related offences.
On Dec. 21, after the seizure of electronic devices, 60-year-old Randolph Letwiniuk from Saskatoon was charged with the trafficking and possession of cocaine and hydromorphone, as well as several firearms-related offences. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 60-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with drug trafficking, six months into an investigation by the RCMP.

Saskatchewan’s Trafficking Response Team (STRT) began an investigation into drug trafficking in northern communities in June, including La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Prince Albert.

On Dec. 21, after the seizure of electronic devices, 60-year-old Randolph Letwiniuk from Saskatoon was charged with the trafficking and possession of cocaine and hydromorphone, as well as several firearms-related charges.

Kory Davidsen from the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT) said they have been working hard to stop the drug supply chain in the north.

“When combatting the supply of dangerous drugs in our communities, it’s not enough to go after street-level dealers. We have to disrupt the supply chain,” he said. “We believe this arrest has prevented dangerous illicit drugs from entering northern Saskatchewan communities. We’re not stopping there.”

Davidsen said if anyone traffics drugs, they will be investigated, arrested and held responsible for their reckless actions.

Letwiniuk is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Feb. 15, 2024.

