Winnipeg police to speak on ‘serious’ Furby Street incident

The Winnipeg Police Service will be holding a press conference today at 12:30 p.m. to speak about a serious incident involving officers yesterday.

Police say the incident, was an armed and barricaded incident involving an officer, which occurred at an apartment building on 25 Furby Street on Thursday. By the afternoon, at least 14 police vehicles could be seen in the area along with a WPS Mobile Operations Centre truck.

Officers entered a four-storey apartment with a shield and assault weapons.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday at approximately 4 p.m., officials said the public should avoid the area. By 6 p.m., another post stated that the incident had concluded.

Winnipeg Police on X: “The incident on Furby St. is concluded, and affected area residents are being updated.” / X (twitter.com)

More information on this story will be provided as it comes.