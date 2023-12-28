Menu

Crime

WPS respond to serious incident on Furby Street

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 6:02 pm
Winnipeg police respond to serious incident on Furby Street
Winnipeg police officers, the tactical support team, and the mobile operations centre truck were seen responding to an incident in the first block of Furby Street on Thursday afternoon. Access to the area was restricted and no further details were available at the time of writing.
Winnipeg Police are responding to a “serious incident” in the first 100 block of Furby St.

At least 14 police vehicles could be seen in the area Thursday afternoon.

An ambulance with the WPS’s Mobile Operations Centre truck was also on scene.

Officers entered a four-storey apartment with a shield and assault weapons.

An individual could be seen climbing down from one of the building’s balconies and speaking with officers.

WPS have blocked traffic on Furby from Westminister to Cornish, and a portion of the back lane. They’re asking the public to avoid the area.

