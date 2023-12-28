WPS respond to serious incident on Furby Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police are responding to a “serious incident” in the first 100 block of Furby St.

At least 14 police vehicles could be seen in the area Thursday afternoon.

An ambulance with the WPS’s Mobile Operations Centre truck was also on scene.

Officers entered a four-storey apartment with a shield and assault weapons.

An individual could be seen climbing down from one of the building’s balconies and speaking with officers.

WPS have blocked traffic on Furby from Westminister to Cornish, and a portion of the back lane. They’re asking the public to avoid the area.