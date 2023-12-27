Winnipeg police arrest four, continue investigation into fatal stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been arrested following an investigation into the stabbing death of Peter Filip in Winnipeg’s West Alexander neighbourbood.

Filip, 27, was fatally stabbed in the 110 block of Arlington Street on Nov. 11, according to the Winnipeg Police Service. An investigation found that he was assaulted by a group of male suspects at approximately 2 a.m. that day, with one fatally stabbing him. Another suspect also struck Filip with a firearm.

Police further note that four of the suspects approached three male youths, between the ages of 14 to 16, and physically assaulted and robbed them of their clothing that same day. The incident occurred near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street. One of the victims received medical treatment for an upper-body injury.

The four then headed to Salter Street and Burrows Avenue, say police, and requested a ride from a motorist. Upon entering the vehicle, they presented a knife and physically assaulted the 28-year-old male. During the assault, police say one of the suspects discharged a firearm which misfired. An attempt to rob the victim of his vehicle was unsuccessful, say officials. The suspect was disarmed of his firearm as the victim retook control of his vehicle and headed to police headquarters downtown for assistance.

He is said to have sustained an upper-body injury but did not seek medical attention.

Several people were arrested for the incidents and fatal stabbing between Dec. 11 to 20. Two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old. The four face manslaughter charges and remain in custody.

Two other individuals, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old male, remain at large, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and Winnipeg police say more charges can be issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.