Winnipeg police seize $42,000 in drugs, handgun, body armour in Furby Street search

A Winnipeg woman is facing almost a dozen drug and gun charges after police raided a Furby Street home on Monday.

Police said an investigation and search of the residence led them to a trove of contraband, including 32 grams of crack, 54 grams of powder cocaine, 213 grams of fentanyl, 1,672 hydromorphone tablets, 20 percocet pills, eight unknown prescription pills, and 706 grams of an unknown cutting agent.

Combined, the seized drugs have an estimated street value of more than $42,000. Police also uncovered body armour, a loaded 9mm handgun, and $5,400 in cash.

The 27-year-old suspect remains in custody.

