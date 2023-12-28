Menu

Crime

2 Calgary men arrested with 100K worth of cocaine after drug investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 3:42 pm
2023: A year in review with Calgary’s police chief – Part 1
In the first part of our year end interview with Chief Constable Mark Neufeld, Global's Dallas Flexhaug talks to him about gun violence, the drug crisis, road rage, and mental health issues.
Two Calgary men are facing a dozen drug trafficking charges after the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) executed a search warrant and seized 1.2 kg of cocaine with a street value of around $100,000, a hand gun, cars and cash.

The Mounties say the charges were laid after a brief drug trafficking investigation.

According to police, they executed a search warrant at a Calgary apartment on Dec. 6, that was being used as a storage facility and searched two SUV’s.

“As a result of this coordinated search, police seized a total of 1.2 kg of cocaine which has an approximate value of $100,000. Officers also seized a loaded 9mm handgun, a Toyota RAV 4, a Land Rover Range Rover, and approximately $180,000 in cash.” Police said in a statement Thursday.

The RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit has charged two individuals with 12 criminal offences following a brief drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
The RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit has charged two individuals with 12 criminal offences following a brief drug trafficking investigation. Alberta RCMP Media Relations

Uduakobong “Joseph” Ewitat, 31, and Farahah Rizwan, 28, both Calgary residents, have been arrested and charged.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police find guns and $73k in drugs in downtown encampment'
Calgary police find guns and $73k in drugs in downtown encampment

The court date for Ewitat and Rizwan is slated for Jan. 12 at the Calgary Provincial Court.

