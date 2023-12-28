2 Calgary men arrested with 100K worth of cocaine after drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Calgary men are facing a dozen drug trafficking charges after the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) executed a search warrant and seized 1.2 kg of cocaine with a street value of around $100,000, a hand gun, cars and cash.

The Mounties say the charges were laid after a brief drug trafficking investigation.

According to police, they executed a search warrant at a Calgary apartment on Dec. 6, that was being used as a storage facility and searched two SUV’s.

“As a result of this coordinated search, police seized a total of 1.2 kg of cocaine which has an approximate value of $100,000. Officers also seized a loaded 9mm handgun, a Toyota RAV 4, a Land Rover Range Rover, and approximately $180,000 in cash.” Police said in a statement Thursday.

View image in full screen

Uduakobong “Joseph” Ewitat, 31, and Farahah Rizwan, 28, both Calgary residents, have been arrested and charged.

The court date for Ewitat and Rizwan is slated for Jan. 12 at the Calgary Provincial Court.