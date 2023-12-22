3D gun, drugs found during traffic-stop arrest of two men near Keremeos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious vehicle alleged to be speeding along Highway 3A near the Keremeos Bypass Road was pulled over Thursday and two arrests were made, RCMP said Friday.

As officers approached the vehicle, they recognized the passenger as a 35-year-old Penticton resident known to have outstanding warrants, while the 33-year-old driver was also found to have warrants from Kelowna, police said.

Both men were subsequently arrested.

“The driver displayed suspected signs of impairment by drugs, and was detained for further investigation,” the RCMP said.

“A search incidental to the men’s arrest yielded suspected illegal drugs, along with a 3D printed 22 calibre firearm, break-in tools and weapons.”

Both men, in addition to their outstanding warrants, face additional charges including, but not limited to, possessing break and enter instruments, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The 35-year-old was held in custody pending a bail hearing, while the 33-year-old driver was released to appear in court at a later date.