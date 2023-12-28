Menu

Crime

Traffic stop leads to the seizure of $20K in drugs and cash: Mayerthorpe RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 1:15 pm
On Dec. 24, 2023, Mayerthorpe RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious and possibly impaired vehicle in the Lac Ste Anne area. View image in full screen
Items seized from a traffic stop on Dec. 24, 2023. Mayerthorpe RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious and possibly impaired vehicle in the Lac Ste Anne area. Alberta RCMP Media Group
The Mounties in Mayerthorpe Alta. arrested a woman after pulling her over for possibly being impaired and seized nearly $20,000 worth of drugs, cash, break-and-enter tools and bear spray. She is now facing nine serious drug charges.

Officers responded to a call in the Lac Ste Anne area on Dec. 24, and pulled over the suspected vehicle. Police say after speaking to the driver they noticed numerous suspicious items in plain sight, which led to a search of the car and the driver being detained and arrested for drug related offences.

Items seized after a traffic stop in Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Dec. 24. View image in full screen
Items seized after a traffic stop in Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Dec. 24. Alberta RCMP Media Group

According to police the following items, with a total value of around $15,000-$20,000, were seized from the car:

  • 252g of suspected methamphetamine;
  • 1.7g of suspect cocaine;
  • 1.6g of suspected fentanyl;
  • $2,715 in cash in multiple denominations;
  • Break and enter tools;
  • Bear mace; and
  • Ammunition.
$2M in meth, fentanyl, other drugs and cash seized in Red Deer’s largest bust ever: ALERT

Jamie Lynn Day, 31, has been charged with the nine offences.

Day was released on conditions and  is slated to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Mayerthorpe on Jan. 25.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

