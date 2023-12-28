Traffic stop leads to the seizure of $20K in drugs and cash: Mayerthorpe RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Mounties in Mayerthorpe Alta. arrested a woman after pulling her over for possibly being impaired and seized nearly $20,000 worth of drugs, cash, break-and-enter tools and bear spray. She is now facing nine serious drug charges.

Officers responded to a call in the Lac Ste Anne area on Dec. 24, and pulled over the suspected vehicle. Police say after speaking to the driver they noticed numerous suspicious items in plain sight, which led to a search of the car and the driver being detained and arrested for drug related offences.

View image in full screen Items seized after a traffic stop in Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Dec. 24. Alberta RCMP Media Group

According to police the following items, with a total value of around $15,000-$20,000, were seized from the car:

252g of suspected methamphetamine;

1.7g of suspect cocaine;

1.6g of suspected fentanyl;

$2,715 in cash in multiple denominations;

Break and enter tools;

Bear mace; and

Ammunition.

Jamie Lynn Day, 31, has been charged with the nine offences.

Day was released on conditions and is slated to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Mayerthorpe on Jan. 25.