Fire

Minivan burns outside Cabela’s Wednesday afternoon

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 2:49 pm
Saskatoon emergency crews respond to vehicle fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a parking lot in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North on Wednesday where they encountered a mini van on fire. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported but the cause is yet to be determined.
A minivan caught on fire in the Saskatoon Cabela’s parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department told Global News they raced to Preston Crossing and arrived within three minutes of receiving the call.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a minivan on fire outside of Cabela’s on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a minivan on fire outside of Cabela’s on Wednesday afternoon. Global News

No other vehicles or buildings were caught in the blaze.

SFD said the cause of the fire and the damage estimate is unknown. The department will not be investigating.

Mini van fire caused no damage to other vehicles, no injuries, cause undetermined: SFD marshal

Saskatoon Fire Marshal Brian Conway said if you ever see smoke coming from under the hood of your vehicle, stop immediately and make sure the doors are unlocked before turning the vehicle off.

“Make sure you help everyone get out and don’t worry about your belongings. Get away from the vehicle and call 911 as fast as possible.”

Conway said if you don’t have your phone, ask anyone nearby.

