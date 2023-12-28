Minivan burns outside Cabela’s Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A minivan caught on fire in the Saskatoon Cabela’s parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department told Global News they raced to Preston Crossing and arrived within three minutes of receiving the call.

View image in full screen The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a minivan on fire outside of Cabela’s on Wednesday afternoon. Global News

No other vehicles or buildings were caught in the blaze.

SFD said the cause of the fire and the damage estimate is unknown. The department will not be investigating.

Saskatoon Fire Marshal Brian Conway said if you ever see smoke coming from under the hood of your vehicle, stop immediately and make sure the doors are unlocked before turning the vehicle off.

“Make sure you help everyone get out and don’t worry about your belongings. Get away from the vehicle and call 911 as fast as possible.”

Conway said if you don’t have your phone, ask anyone nearby.