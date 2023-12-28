Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite slips, U.S. markets tick up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2023 11:30 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading on broad declines, while U.S. stock markets were up slightly.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.59 points at 20,938.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.53 points at 37,704.05. The S&P 500 index was up 6.38 points at 4,787.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.99 points at 15,124.69.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.76 cents US compared with 75.73 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The February crude oil contract was down 49 cents at US$73.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$2,084.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.92 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices