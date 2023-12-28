S&P/TSX composite slips, U.S. markets tick up

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading on broad declines, while U.S. stock markets were up slightly.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.59 points at 20,938.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.53 points at 37,704.05. The S&P 500 index was up 6.38 points at 4,787.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.99 points at 15,124.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.76 cents US compared with 75.73 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down 49 cents at US$73.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$2,084.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.92 a pound.