2 charged, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect outstanding in fatal Mississauga shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged while an “armed and dangerous” suspect remains outstanding in connection with a shooting in Mississauga that took the life of a 37-year-old Toronto man.

Peel Regional Police said that on March 21, two men were shot at from a vehicle while they were in the parking lot of an event space in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway East.

One of the men, Alastair Robinson, was hit by a bullet and died at the scene, police said.

The other man, an 18-year-old Whitby resident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the case identified suspects involved, police announced Tuesday.

On April 16, Brampton resident Shawn Downey-Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and nine firearm possession charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court-ordered prohibition.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph resident Britney Graca, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six firearm possession charges, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A third suspect, identified as 27-year-old Akeem Richards, remains outstanding and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Akeem Richards is wanted. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Police said he’s wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was described as six-foot-two and 220 pounds with black braided hair.

“If seen, do not approach, call 9-1-1,” police said.

“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Arrests Made in Homicide Investigation Read more: https://t.co/cGRWNPk8Te pic.twitter.com/M6iWoeqMQS — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 8, 2024