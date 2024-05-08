2 charged, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect outstanding in fatal Mississauga shooting

Two people have been charged while an “armed and dangerous” suspect remains outstanding in connection with a shooting in Mississauga that took the life of a 37-year-old Toronto man.
Peel Regional Police said that on March 21, two men were shot at from a vehicle while they were in the parking lot of an event space in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway East.
One of the men, Alastair Robinson, was hit by a bullet and died at the scene, police said.
The other man, an 18-year-old Whitby resident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives investigating the case identified suspects involved, police announced Tuesday.
On April 16, Brampton resident Shawn Downey-Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and nine firearm possession charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court-ordered prohibition.
Guelph resident Britney Graca, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six firearm possession charges, police said.
A third suspect, identified as 27-year-old Akeem Richards, remains outstanding and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police said he’s wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He was described as six-foot-two and 220 pounds with black braided hair.
“If seen, do not approach, call 9-1-1,” police said.
“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous.”
