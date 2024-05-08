Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect outstanding in fatal Mississauga shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 shooting in less than a year at Mississauga plaza leave locals worried'
2 shooting in less than a year at Mississauga plaza leave locals worried
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been charged while an “armed and dangerous” suspect remains outstanding in connection with a shooting in Mississauga that took the life of a 37-year-old Toronto man.

Peel Regional Police said that on March 21, two men were shot at from a vehicle while they were in the parking lot of an event space in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway East.

One of the men, Alastair Robinson, was hit by a bullet and died at the scene, police said.

The other man, an 18-year-old Whitby resident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the case identified suspects involved, police announced Tuesday.

On April 16, Brampton resident Shawn Downey-Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and nine firearm possession charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court-ordered prohibition.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph resident Britney Graca, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six firearm possession charges, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A third suspect, identified as 27-year-old Akeem Richards, remains outstanding and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Akeem Richards is wanted.
Akeem Richards is wanted. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Police said he’s wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was described as six-foot-two and 220 pounds with black braided hair.

“If seen, do not approach, call 9-1-1,” police said.

“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices