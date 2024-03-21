Menu

Crime

1 dead, another injured after shooting in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 6:34 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say one person has died and another person has been injured after a shooting in Mississauga early Thursday.

The shooting happened near Dixie Road and Queensway East at around 2:45 a.m.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
No suspect information was available. Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police.

