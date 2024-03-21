1 dead, another injured after shooting in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person has died and another person has been injured after a shooting in Mississauga early Thursday.

The shooting happened near Dixie Road and Queensway East at around 2:45 a.m.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

No suspect information was available. Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:

– Dixie Road/Queensway East

– One victim pronounced deceased

– Second victim transported to a trauma center with non life-threatening injuries

– No suspect information at this time

– C/R at 2:43am

– PR240094022 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 21, 2024