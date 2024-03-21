1 dead, another injured after shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say one person has died and another person has been injured after a shooting in Mississauga early Thursday.
The shooting happened near Dixie Road and Queensway East at around 2:45 a.m.
Police said one victim was pronounced dead.
Another victim, a man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
No suspect information was available. Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police.
