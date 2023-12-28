Menu

Crime

Regina police lay charges following the city’s 10th homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 11:15 am
Regina police arrested and charged 46-year-old Trevor Roy Sunshine with second-degree murder in relation to an investigation of a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22. View image in full screen
Regina police arrested and charged 46-year-old Trevor Roy Sunshine with second-degree murder in relation to an investigation of a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22. Global News/File photo
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have arrested a 46-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred late last week.

On Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of 6th Avenue North following a report of an injured man.

“When they arrived, they located a victim who was suffering from what appeared to be serious stab wounds,” police stated.

“Officers provided first aid but the victim succumbed to his injuries a short time later.”

Patrol officers secured the scene and requested a coroner as additional police resources were called in, such as officers from the major crimes unit and forensic identification unit.

The death marks Regina’s 10th homicide of 2023.

Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Dallas Paul Iron.

Trevor Roy Sunshine was arrested following subsequent investigation and will make his first appearance on this charge in Regina provincial court Thursday morning.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

