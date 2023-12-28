Former Platers owner helped put Guelph on the hockey map

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime Guelph businessman has died.

The family of Joe Holody announced that he died on Wednesday at the age of 96.

Holody opened the Holody Electro-Plating facility in 1955. That business remains in operation at its Victoria Street South location.

But Holody made a name for himself in the sport of hockey. He became the sole owner of the Guelph Holody Platers Junior A hockey team in 1975. The team would go on to win the Centennial Cup championship three years later.

Holody along with son Rob helped get the Platers into the Ontario Hockey League in 1982. The team’s success would continue in the major junior ranks with a Memorial Cup championship in 1986.

In 1989, the Platers moved to Owen Sound. Holody sold the team in 1999 and it was later renamed the Owen Sound Attack.

Holody was inducted into the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 as a builder.

There is a visitation on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gilbert McIntyre & Son funeral home on Gordon Street. The funeral mass will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church.