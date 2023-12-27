4 face charges in connection with violent bar fight in St. Catharines: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing charges for a violent bar fight in St. Catharines two months ago when a 40-year-old man was knocked unconscious, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say four people in all from the city were arrested and charged over the holidays for an Oct. 11 incident at Canucks Ale House located on Carlton at Vine Street.

The altercation happened just after 2 a.m. following a conversation between two men and a woman which deteriorated into a melee that saw the victim punched and assaulted by three people.

“The victim fell to the floor and was repeatedly kicked, stomped, punched, and had a bar stool thrown at him,” a police spokesperson described. “Despite the victim being knocked unconscious, he continued to be assaulted. The suspects eventually fled from the bar.”

While the victim was down and out, detectives say an unknown woman removed his wallet and stole about $300.

The victim sought medical treatment on his own for serious injuries and never reported the matter to authorities, say investigators.

Three men from St. Catharines, 29, 31 and 37, are all facing assault charges while a 29-year-old woman is facing a theft under $5,000 offence, say police.