Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 face charges in connection with violent bar fight in St. Catharines: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 1:43 pm
Niagara Regional Police say they've laid charges after an October fight in which a man in his 40s was injured at a St. Catharines bar. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they've laid charges after an October fight in which a man in his 40s was injured at a St. Catharines bar. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three men are facing charges for a violent bar fight in St. Catharines two months ago when a 40-year-old man was knocked unconscious, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say four people in all from the city were arrested and charged over the holidays for an Oct. 11 incident at Canucks Ale House located on Carlton at Vine Street.

The altercation happened just after 2 a.m. following a conversation between two men and a woman which deteriorated into a melee that saw the victim punched and assaulted by three people.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The victim fell to the floor and was repeatedly kicked, stomped, punched, and had a bar stool thrown at him,” a police spokesperson described. “Despite the victim being knocked unconscious, he continued to be assaulted. The suspects eventually fled from the bar.”

Trending Now

While the victim was down and out, detectives say an unknown woman removed his wallet and stole about $300.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim sought medical treatment on his own for serious injuries and never reported the matter to authorities, say investigators.

Three men from St. Catharines, 29, 31 and 37, are all facing assault charges while a 29-year-old woman is facing a theft under $5,000 offence, say police.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices