Crime

Teen ‘slashed’ during altercation in parking lot near Hamilton McDonald’s

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 12:15 pm
Hamilton police say a teen was sent to hospital after a melee connected with the expelling of some 50 youths from a McDonald's on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a teen was sent to hospital after a melee connected with the expelling of some 50 youths from a McDonald's on Tuesday night. Don Mitchell / Global News
A teen was slashed in the face with a weapon following an altercation near a Hamilton McDonald’s on Tuesday night, according to police.

Investigators say the incident followed the expelling of some 50 youths from the restaurant around 8 p.m. on Upper Wentworth Street near Lime Ridge Mall.

“As the youth exited the restaurant and entered the parking lot, bear spray was released and directly affected two youths,” Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said.

“During the incident, two male youths began an altercation and one 14-year-old presented a weapon with a 16-year-old sustaining a minor cut to the face.”

Ernst said the wound was a slash and not a stab.

The youth was rushed to hospital, treated for a minor injury and later released.

A 14-year-old was arrested and is facing an assault with a weapon charge and is expected to face a judge in a Hamilton court next month.

Detectives say an investigation is ongoing, but have admitted some victims involved continue to be “uncooperative with police.”

More on Crime
