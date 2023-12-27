1 sent to hospital after shooting in central Hamilton

Police say one person was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Hamilton’s city centre Tuesday evening.
Investigators say officers were called out shortly before 7:30 p.m. to an area near Proctor Boulevard and King Street East after a report of shots fired.
An individual was found with a wound from a gunshot and rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the occurrence to be targeted and say they have no suspect information in the early stages of an investigation.
