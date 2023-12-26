Winnipeg Checkstop Program: Yields 710 stops, numerous infractions

The third week of Winnipeg’s check stop program resulted in 710 stops and numerous driving infractions.
The program started in December and will run into New Year’s Eve.
Winnipeg police say they have charged six people concerning impaired operation, given out eleven traffic offence tickets, conducted two positive drug tests for cannabis and seen twenty immediate roadside driver’s licence prohibitions.
In the next coming days drivers can expect to see more police officers on the streets enforcing impaired driving consequences.
Police say impaired driving is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all traffic deaths in the province.
