Canada

Winnipeg Animal Services invites community to Christmas Day open house

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 2:31 pm
Kylo is a resident at Winnipeg Animal Services. View image in full screen
Kylo is a resident at Winnipeg Animal Services. Global News
Winnipeg Animal Services are inviting people to the shelter on Christmas Day to hang out with the pups that aren’t fortunate enough to have a “fureverhome.”

The open house will be held from noon until 2 p.m.

“People can come down, they can play with our dogs give our dogs treats,” shelter manager Leland Gordon said.

There will also be a Facebook event, and a fire truck and ambulance from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will be on hand to greet the public.

Gordon said the shelter will also have a wishlist of gifts people can bring for the dogs, if they so choose.

“Things from solid canned food to chewy treats for the dogs,” he said.

Winnipeg’s ‘Doggie Dates’: Where shelter pups get a chance for paws-on adventure

Gordon aslo said if people are thinking about giving a dog as a gift, be sure to check with the recipient first.

“Maybe go buy a collar, put it in a box, make a little gift certificate saying you will pay for the adoption fee at an animal shelter or a rescue,” he said.

This gives the person time to decide if they are ready for a furry friend, Gordon added.

The city holds lots of events where people can visit with a furry friend before deciding whether to adopt.

On Saturday, a local pet shelter held its fourth year of a popular fundraiser where yoga enthusiasts can practice with furry friends.

Cats on Mats fundraiser View image in full screen
Cats on Mats fundraiser. Global News

All proceeds went to Tails of Freedom Rescue,  a local foster-based pet rescue that focuses on cats.

Story continues below advertisement

The three classes held were completely sold out and all the cats from those classes are up for adoption.

Organizer Aleethia Mackay said the funds raised will help keep strays off the street.

“Tails of Freedom this year has taken in 478 animals alone, predominantly cats, they’ve been really responsible for controlling the population with 375 spays and neuters this year alone.”

