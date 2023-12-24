Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP make arrest in suspicious death in Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Cree Nation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 1:24 pm
A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Cloverdale on Fri. Dec. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death in Pimicikamak Cree Nation. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a suspicious death in Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Police say they went to the area following reports of an injured man inside a home at 8:55 a.m. on Friday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 47-year-old man from the community.

Trending Now

RCMP said Sunday that they have arrested 42-year-old Christopher Scott on a manslaughter charge. Scott remains in custody and will appear in court in Thompson on Dec. 27.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices