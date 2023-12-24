RCMP make arrest in suspicious death in Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a suspicious death in Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Police say they went to the area following reports of an injured man inside a home at 8:55 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 47-year-old man from the community.

RCMP said Sunday that they have arrested 42-year-old Christopher Scott on a manslaughter charge. Scott remains in custody and will appear in court in Thompson on Dec. 27.