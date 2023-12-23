North Shore fundraiser ‘Plunge for Purpose’ works to support families in need

Send this page to someone via email

A North Shore community group called The Numb Bums held a cold plunge fundraiser on Saturday.

Plunge for Purpose raises money to help support families in need in partnership with the Harvest Project, a Vancouver charity.

The Harvest Project provides support to those experiencing family trauma, illness, job loss and the threat of poverty.

The Numb Bums are led by Dr. Kevin McLeod and Nicole McLeod.

“More and more people have come in (to my office) and they do not have the means to pay rent and get food,” Kevin told Global News.

“A dad, whose wife has passed away, was going to a food bank to get food, and was struggling to get the basic necessities for life. When people don’t have those basic necessities … it so much harder to (treat them).”

The event aimed to raise $20,000.

“The Harvest Project really aligns with us. We jumped into this all together,” Nicole said. “There is a ripple effect and lots of people came out. This is so much fun so we have to do this again next year.”

The Harvest Project said the funds will be going directly to those in desperate need of support.

“We want to help people, not just to go ten miles wide but ten miles deep,” said Rosalie Conway with the Harvest Project.

“We help them feel seen, heard and understood. (We) understand how to help them in the situation they’re in and bring them into restoration and a healthier life.”

The cold plunge was held at West Vancouver’s Dundarave Beach.