Suspect flees then turns himself in after victim critically injured in assault: Durham police

A suspect fled and then later turned himself in after an assault left a victim in life-threatening condition on Thursday, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home on Cousins Street in Courtice, Ont., Thursday and found a male victim suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and remains there in life-threatening condition, police said.

A suspect was quickly identified, but fled prior to police arriving, officers said.

Police then issued a public appeal to find him and soon after, he turned himself in, police said.

What may have led up to the incident isn’t clear. Global News reached out to Durham police for more information but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

A 22-year-old man from Clarington is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.