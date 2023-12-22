Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect flees then turns himself in after victim critically injured in assault: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 3:14 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect fled and then later turned himself in after an assault left a victim in life-threatening condition on Thursday, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home on Cousins Street in Courtice, Ont., Thursday and found a male victim suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and remains there in life-threatening condition, police said.

A suspect was quickly identified, but fled prior to police arriving, officers said.

Police then issued a public appeal to find him and soon after, he turned himself in, police said.

Trending Now

What may have led up to the incident isn’t clear. Global News reached out to Durham police for more information but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old man from Clarington is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices