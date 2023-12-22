Homicide unit investigating death near downtown Edmonton convenience store

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section is investigating the death of a man found in downtown Friday morning.

Police responded to a weapons complaint near 107th Avenue and 104th Street at around 2 a.m.

They found a man in medical distress and started first aid. EMS arrived and the man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A Global News crew saw a body and police tape surrounding the parking lot outside a convenience store in the area.

The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy is set for Dec. 27.

Police are calling the death suspicious and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

