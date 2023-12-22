SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign D Chadwick to entry-level deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2023 2:00 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Noah Chadwick to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 30 games with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades swing monster deal to add Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Minten'
Saskatoon Blades swing monster deal to add Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Minten

Chadwick, a six-foot-four, 200-pound defenceman, has recorded 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 110 career regular-season WHL games with Lethbridge while adding one assist in eight career playoff games.

Story continues below advertisement

He was selected by Toronto in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2023 NHL draft.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices