Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up 150 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2023 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?'
What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?
WATCH ABOVE: What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gains in financial and base metals stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index by more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 150.50 points at 20,916.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.58 points at 37,439.93. The S&P 500 index was up 15.46 points at 4,762.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 44.85 points at 15,008.71.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.36 cents US compared with 75.13 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The February crude oil contract was down 27 cents at US$73.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$21.70 at US$2,073 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.91 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices