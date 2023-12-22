Menu

Fire

Woman, pets rescued during blaze inside apartment in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 11:03 am
Firefighters say one person was rescued from an apartment blaze Dec. 21, 2023 in downtown Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Firefighters say one person was rescued from an apartment blaze Dec. 21, 2023 in downtown Hamilton, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 70-year-old was rescued from a downtown Hamilton, Ont., apartment blaze late Thursday, according to firefighters.

Flames broke out just after 11 p.m. in a unit on the second floor of a building at Park Street South between Duke and Bold streets.

“One patient was located in the hallway outside of the apartment impacted by the fire,” said assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager.

“Our crews performed search and fire operations in the fire unit and were able to knock down the fire in a bedroom.”

Paramedics say the woman was in stable condition when sent to hospital. A spokesperson said she was being treated for smoke inhalation.

A pair of cats were also rescued and placed in the care of Animal Control.

No other units were impacted by the blaze, however, the unit on fire suffered about $100,000 in damage, according to De Jager.

The suspected cause is the careless disposal of smoking material.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

