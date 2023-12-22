Drive a Honda or Acura? Almost 300K vehicles impacted by fuel pump recall

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 300,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in Canada will be recalled due to a fuel pump issue that could increase the risk of “crash or injury,” Honda Canada says.

The recall is line in with Honda’s divisions worldwide; about 4.5 million vehicles are impacted, with 2.5 million being in the United States.

The fuel pump impeller in the recalled vehicles was improperly moulded, Honda Canada said, resulting in low-density impellers.

“Over time, the low-density impeller can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative,” Honda Canada said in its recall.

“If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury. Honda has not received any reports of crash or injury related to this issue.”

Honda Canada added the owners of the affected vehicles will be notified of the safety recall by mail in February.

The Acura models impacted are: 2017-2020 NSX and 2018-2020 ILX, MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX, RLX and TLX.

The Honda models affected are: 2017-2020 Accord Hybrid; 2018-2019 Clarity Plug in Hybrid, Fit; 2018-2020 Accord, Civic, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Odyssey and Ridgeline, and 2019-2020 Passport and Insight.

The recall impacts 297,836 vehicles, Honda Canada said.