Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Former Red Deer school trustee to legally appeal her removal from board

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Monique LaGrange remains Red Deer school trustee but faces sanctions for online post'
Monique LaGrange remains Red Deer school trustee but faces sanctions for online post
WATCH ABOVE: (From September 2023) Monique LaGrange, a trustee with the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, who was criticized for a post she made on social media regarding the LGBTQ2 community has been allowed to continue in her role. Sarah Komadina reports – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Less than a month after she was disqualified from her position as a school trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, Monique LaGrange’s lawyer says his client is planning legal action to appeal her dismissal.

On Thursday, James Kitchen told Global News he and his client are essentially applying to the court, asking: “look at the decision — we think it’s unlawful (and) … want you to agree with us and if you do, please overturn it and reinstate Monique LaGrange.”

At the time LaGrange was “disqualified” from her post, a news release shared on the school division’s website said she violated sanctions issued on Sept. 26 and further violated the board policy and the Education Act.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

After the disqualification, the board said LaGrange resigned from her position Tuesday, meaning she is no longer a school board trustee.

Story continues below advertisement

A post that appeared on a social media account of LaGrange’s in August — which was later deleted — showed two images: one of a group of children holding Nazi flags with swastikas, the other a group of children holding rainbow Pride flags.

Trending Now

Above the images were the words “brainwashing is brainwashing.”

RDCRS has held several board meetings to discuss LaGrange’s conduct and was in communication with Alberta’s education minister.

Kitchen said he does not expect to hear a decision about what will happen with LaGrange’s legal appeal until late next year.

Global News reached out to RDCRS for comment on Thursday’s development.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz and Morgan Black

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices