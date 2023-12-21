Former Red Deer school trustee to legally appeal her removal from board

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a month after she was disqualified from her position as a school trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, Monique LaGrange’s lawyer says his client is planning legal action to appeal her dismissal.

On Thursday, James Kitchen told Global News he and his client are essentially applying to the court, asking: “look at the decision — we think it’s unlawful (and) … want you to agree with us and if you do, please overturn it and reinstate Monique LaGrange.”

At the time LaGrange was “disqualified” from her post, a news release shared on the school division’s website said she violated sanctions issued on Sept. 26 and further violated the board policy and the Education Act.

After the disqualification, the board said LaGrange resigned from her position Tuesday, meaning she is no longer a school board trustee.

A post that appeared on a social media account of LaGrange’s in August — which was later deleted — showed two images: one of a group of children holding Nazi flags with swastikas, the other a group of children holding rainbow Pride flags.

Above the images were the words “brainwashing is brainwashing.”

RDCRS has held several board meetings to discuss LaGrange’s conduct and was in communication with Alberta’s education minister.

Kitchen said he does not expect to hear a decision about what will happen with LaGrange’s legal appeal until late next year.

Global News reached out to RDCRS for comment on Thursday’s development.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz and Morgan Black