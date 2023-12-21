Neighbours provide ‘heartwarming’ support for 10-year-old brain cancer patient

Send this page to someone via email

Some Calgarians are stepping up to show their support for a family going through a tough time this Christmas.

Neighbours are coming together behind a brave boy in the true spirit of the season.

People in the Varsity neighbourhood are supporting 10-year-old Easton Beatch.

“In June, Easton was unfortunately diagnosed with a type of brain cancer, so he had pretty immediate brain surgeries, two within two weeks,” Easton’s mother Amanda Moppett-Beatch said. “Then he started chemotherapy, so it’s been an incredibly hard six months for our family.”

Neighbours are showing support with a variation on a community activity they’re involved in every holiday season.

“We have a wonderful tradition, where it’s like a living window Advent calendar,” Moppett-Beatch said. “Some really beautiful windows”.

Each evening, in the days leading up to Christmas, a new window lights up to add to the collection.

And this December those displays include the message ‘Easton Be Strong’.

“I like knowing each night that there’s going to be a new window saying ‘Easton Be Strong’” Easton Beatch said.

Among the neighbours taking part is Cortney Bint, whose window display includes the words ‘Courage’, ‘Love’, ‘Faith’ and ‘Strength’.

Bint says being part of the community effort brings a good feeling.

“It’s wonderful. Everybody’s pulling together for Easton,” Bint said “And putting a smile on this little boy’s face is just heartwarming to see.”

The support during a difficult period is definitely appreciated.

“It’s really helpful, because during chemo I can look out and there’s a window that says ‘Easton Be Strong’” Easton Beatch said. “I’m feeling pretty good, so it’s nice that they’re doing this for me.”

It appears the cancer treatments are having a positive impact.

“The MRIs look clear, so that’s about the best news we could ever have received,” Moppett-Beatch said, adding that the windows have brought “real moments of joy, so we’re really feeling like our hearts are full and it’s looking like it’ll be a great Christmas.”