Winnipeg police’s retail theft initiative yields 132 arrests

Winnipeg police have arrested 132 people on charges of theft as a result of the new retail theft initiative.
The initiative began in November and was a proactive effort to address the serious issue of shoplifting in the city.
Retail theft costing businesses
Police say the 132 theft-related arrests occurred within retail businesses throughout the city.
Data is collected through crime analysis to determine where to focus efforts.
Police say the initiative will continue to be a focus and if retailers require safety and crime prevention they can contact the community relations division.
