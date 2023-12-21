Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police’s retail theft initiative yields 132 arrests

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 1:56 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have arrested 132 people on charges of theft as a result of the new retail theft initiative.

The initiative began in November and was a proactive effort to address the serious issue of shoplifting in the city.

Click to play video: 'Retail theft costing businesses'
Retail theft costing businesses
Trending Now

Police say the 132 theft-related arrests occurred within retail businesses throughout the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Data is collected through crime analysis to determine where to focus efforts.

Police say the initiative will continue to be a focus and if retailers require safety and crime prevention they can contact the community relations division.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices