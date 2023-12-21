Winnipeg police’s retail theft initiative yields 132 arrests

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have arrested 132 people on charges of theft as a result of the new retail theft initiative.

The initiative began in November and was a proactive effort to address the serious issue of shoplifting in the city.

Police say the 132 theft-related arrests occurred within retail businesses throughout the city.

Data is collected through crime analysis to determine where to focus efforts.

Police say the initiative will continue to be a focus and if retailers require safety and crime prevention they can contact the community relations division.