Crime

Man assaulted, held captive for 2 days inside home near U.S. border: N.B. police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 10:57 am
A 40-year-old man has been charged with several offences after police received a report that a person had been held captive and assaulted for two days at a residence in New Brunswick.

In a media release, police said they initially received a report on Dec. 13 regarding the events that allegedly occurred at a residence in Crawford, a rural Victoria County community near the United States border.

“On December 18, subsequent to an investigation, members of the New Brunswick RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at the man’s residence,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“Police seized a weapon that was believed to have been used in the assault, and the man was arrested at the scene.”

Police say the accused appeared the following day in court and was charged with assault, forcible entry on real property, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was then brought back into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 22 for a bail hearing.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police added.

