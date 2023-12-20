Menu

Features

Kelowna senior raises record amount for local school meal program

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna senior helps fund school meal program'
Kelowna senior helps fund school meal program
A Kelowna senior is continuing her tradition of giving back to the community, by collecting donations to support a meal program for students at a local elementary school. As Jayden Wasney reports, despite tough economic times, the 85-year-old managed to raise a record number of donations.
A Kelowna senior with a history of giving back to the community has just raised a record amount of donations for a local school’s meal program.

“I had been making gift baskets in West Kelowna for the United Church, and so it was just sort of a natural thing – something to do for myself and it’s creative, and the connection with the school and the children – everyone loves it, it’s so good,” said Bev Froom.

For the past three years, Froom has been going around the neighbourhood of Glenmore, collecting donations from local businesses. With those donations, she hand-makes gift baskets, and auctions them off at her retirement home, before giving the funds over to the Watson Road Elementary Schools ‘Fill the Fridge’ meal program.

In her first year, Froom raised $1,500, and last year, $2,300 was raised. This year, after making 45 gift baskets, the 85-year-old was able to donate $3,000 to the school.

Click to play video: 'Women’s centre donates 100 toques to people in need'
Women’s centre donates 100 toques to people in need

“We are so appreciative of the fact that again, many people can’t even afford groceries right now, and yet they’re able to provide this for our kids,” said Watson Road Elementary School teacher, Lita Beath. “It’s so neat to see how the community helps out the local school — it’s phenomenal.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

With the help of Bev and other local donors, students will once again be able to access a variety of healthy food options from the school’s main office.

“As you know, kids can’t learn and function throughout the day if they’re not well fed, and so they just know that there is always an option for them now if they come to school without breakfast or they’re just hungry throughout the day,” said Beath. “We are just so grateful.”

Click to play video: 'Winter Wonderland inspires charitable cheer in Okanagan fundraiser'
Winter Wonderland inspires charitable cheer in Okanagan fundraiser

 

As a thank you to Bev, students from kindergarten to grade 5 came to her retirement home, to sing Christmas carols and spread some holiday cheer.

“I just have to acknowledge the teachers and the enthusiasm, the children – there wasn’t any trouble hearing them, they sing right out and it was so nice, it really was,” said Froom.

Bev’s daughter Kim, who helped organize the silent auction, says the pair hope to continue supporting Watson Road Elementary for years to come.

“It takes a lot of work, but mom is committed, and the community is committed, and her family is committed to help her continue on with that kind of a program, because it just has so many benefits both here and at the school,” said Kim Froom. “It’s a win-win.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

