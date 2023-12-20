Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Southwest Calgary balcony fire under investigation

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 6:52 pm
A file photo of a Calgary Fire Department truck on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
File: A Calgary Fire Department truck on July 2, 2022. A southwest Calgary balcony fire is under investigation to determine the origin and cause, the Calgary Fire Department said. . Global Calgary
A southwest Calgary balcony fire is under investigation to determine the origin and cause, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

According to a news release, the fire was reported just after noon on Wednesday. The CFD said the fire happened at a three-storey condo building in the 1600 block of 11 Avenue Southwest, located in the Sunalta neighbourhood.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene reported thick dark smoke coming from the building’s exterior. Crews started attacking the exterior before moving into the condo to attack the fire through a unit on the third floor.

Firefighters also had to cut holes in the roof to access the attic because the fire spread into and above the ceiling, CFD said. The fire was prevented from spreading to other units.

No civilian injuries were reported due to the fire. The CFD said several dozen residents, including two residents who live in the suite where the fire originated, safely left the building.

All residents, except those living in the origin suite, were allowed back inside after firefighters ensured the air quality was safe.

A fire investigator was on scene to determine the origin and cause, however it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

