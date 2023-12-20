Toyota, Lexus recall nearly 100K vehicles in Canada due to airbag issue

Send this page to someone via email

Toyota and Lexus are recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to the possibility the airbag may not deploy.

In a statement Wednesday, Toyota said it is conducting a safety recall for about 99,965 of its 2020-2022 model year Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

The recall is due to sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been “improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit,” the company said.

“This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.”

Toyota is also recalling about one million vehicles in the U.S. for the same reason, it said Wednesday.

The Toyota vehicles include the 2020-2021 Avalon and Avalon Hybrid, Corolla, Camry and Camry Hybrid, Highlander and Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models and the 2021 Sienna Hybrid. The Lexus vehicles include the ES250, ES300, ES350, RX350 and RX450.

A full list of the vehicle models can be found here.

The company said that Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the Occupant Classification System (OSC) sensors and if necessary, replace them at no cost.

Toyota said it will notify affected owners about the issue by the middle of February 2024.