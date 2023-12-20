Coffee lids? Napkins? B.C.’s single-use plastic rules now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. retail will look a little different on Wednesday due to new government rules on single-use plastics.

Businesses cannot give out, manufacture or import plastic-based checkout bags, cutlery and straws under federal laws across the country.

As of Dec. 20, however, B.C. has also rolled out new regulations prohibiting food service providers from offering plastic items such as utensils, napkins and lids.

Some single-use items can only be given upon request or at a self-service station, such as utensils, stir sticks, straws, lids, condiments, napkins, chopsticks, splash plugs, napkins, wet wipes, and garnishes such as sushi grass, according to the Retail Council of Canada.

Single-use plastic utensils, stir sticks, splash plugs and chopsticks must be made from wood or fiber.

According to the B.C. government, lids for drinks purchased at a drive-thru window or for delivery or pick-up can be provided without request along with single-use accessories.

In addition, as of Dec. 20, Canada is phasing out single-use plastic shopping bags and as of July 15, 2024, B.C. businesses must charge a fee for new reusable and new paper bags.

By July 15, 2024, B.C. businesses can no longer use certain products with hard-to-recycle plastics in them to package or sell food and drinks.

This includes containers or other packaging made completely or partly from biodegradable plastic, oxo-degradable plastic, PVC, PVDC or polystyrene foam. Products made of compostable plastic will still be permitted.

The federal government has delayed the implementation of the ban on PVC film wrap until July 1, 2028 according to the Retail Council of Canada.

The ban on polystyrene foam trays for raw meat, fish, poultry and seafood will still come into effect July 1, 2030, according to the council.