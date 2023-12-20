Menu

Crime

RCMP advise residents in Grande Prairie neighbourhood to shelter in place

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 2:16 pm
Police in Grande Prairie are advising residents in the Mountview neighbourhood to stay indoors and away from windows as officers conduct an investigation at a home in the area.
Police in Grande Prairie are advising residents in the Mountview neighbourhood to stay indoors and away from windows as officers conduct an investigation at a home in the area. DD
Police in Grande Prairie, Alta., are advising residents in the Mountview neighbourhood to stay indoors and away from windows as officers conduct an investigation at a home in the area.

A notification was sent around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP are asking residents to avoid the areas around 96 Street, 100 Street, 116 Avenue and 108 Avenue. Police said “residents within view of police response are asked to shelter in place and stay away from windows.”

Residents are also being asked to refrain from posting photos on social media.

RCMP said an update would be issued once the situation is resolved.

