Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway: Vehicle incident impacting traffic near Revelstoke, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:35 pm
A map showing the location of the vehicle incident along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke, B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the vehicle incident along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke, B.C. DriveBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A vehicle incident is impacting travel along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

Located east of Revelstoke, B.C., the incident happened in the Mount Revelstoke National Park area, around 7 a.m., with the highway being temporarily closed in both directions.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

However, shortly after 10 a.m., DriveBC reported that single-lane, alternating traffic has been implemented, and that motorists should expect delays.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices