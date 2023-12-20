Trans-Canada Highway: Vehicle incident impacting traffic near Revelstoke, B.C.

A vehicle incident is impacting travel along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.
Located east of Revelstoke, B.C., the incident happened in the Mount Revelstoke National Park area, around 7 a.m., with the highway being temporarily closed in both directions.
However, shortly after 10 a.m., DriveBC reported that single-lane, alternating traffic has been implemented, and that motorists should expect delays.
For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
