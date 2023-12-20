Trans-Canada Highway: Vehicle incident impacting traffic near Revelstoke, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A vehicle incident is impacting travel along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

Located east of Revelstoke, B.C., the incident happened in the Mount Revelstoke National Park area, around 7 a.m., with the highway being temporarily closed in both directions.

⚠️UPDATE – #BCHwy1 The vehicle incident east of #Revelstoke has the road in single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays. #GoldenBChttps://t.co/0vZ7r30z1B — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

However, shortly after 10 a.m., DriveBC reported that single-lane, alternating traffic has been implemented, and that motorists should expect delays.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.